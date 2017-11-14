Lafayette Transit System to offer free holiday bus service

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Transit System (LTS) will offer complimentary rides with “No Pay Bus Day” on Black Friday, Nov. 23, and Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25 to all riders for both daytime fixed-route and Night Owl Service. Acadiana Transit, which provides Para-Transit service, will also provide complimentary service those two days.

In anticipation of a higher traffic volume due to holiday shopping, LTS hopes to alleviate roadway congestion and reduce the stress to drivers who would otherwise be navigating crowded streets.

“It is my hope that the complimentary bus day will meet our regular transit riders’ needs, whether that’s running holiday errands or getting to and from work,” said Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux. “It’s also an excellent opportunity for people who have been wondering about taking the bus to see what the experience is all about.” The No Pay Bus Day promotion applies to all three transit services, including Daytime, Night Owl, and Para-Transit.

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, all LTS services will be suspended on Thursday, November 23, including Daytime, Night Owl, and Para-Transit. On Friday, November 24, LTS bus services will run the Saturday schedule, including Daytime, Night Owl, and Para-Transit. LTS offices will be closed on Saturday, November 25 in observance of the Acadian Day holiday. Regular scheduled transit services will resume on Monday November 27.

Another enhancement to the LTS rider experience is the ability to use Google Maps to access local bus information including stops, routes, and schedules. Using the Google Map application on a smart phone or device, LTS riders are offered a more convenient transit experience with easy public transit directions within the LTS service area.

REMINDER: Monday, November 13, several LTS Route changes take effect. Due to changes in operational requirements, the pathway and time table for Routes 15, 20, 25, 30, 50, 70A and 70B will be altered. For complete information on the transit route changes visit http://www.lafayettela.gov/presidents/pages/view-newsrelease.aspx?id=482.

For more information on Lafayette Transit System, including all rates, routes for day and night-time service, Para-Transit service and more, visit www.ridelts.com.