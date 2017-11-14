Louisiana’s first “Cultural Shopping Trail” launched

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Tax Free Shopping for International Visitors (LTFS) announced today the creation of the Louisiana Cultural Shopping Trail.

The trail will be launched by Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser on Saturday, November 18, in Natchitoches, in conjunction with the launch of the 2017 Holiday Trail of Lights.

“This is a chance to promote cultural and local shopping to Louisiana’s out-of-state visitors,” said LTFS Executive Director Denise Thevenot. ”The shopping trail provides an opportunity for visitors driving through our state to get off the highway and discover Louisiana’s unique retail experiences.”

The trails offer something for all visitors, from antique or boutique shopping to viewing our culture through locally hand-crafted goods, tasting and sharing our culinary delights or gearing up for one of our many outdoor adventures.

Visitors can use the interactive Louisiana Cultural Shopping Trail online map to plan their activities, from outlet shopping in north Louisiana, to the Front Street Marketplace on Natchitoches’ river bank, to the charming cottage boutiques in Covington’s historic district.

“The Cultural Shopping Trail allows local businesses to draw in both locals and visitors from around the world to see all they have to offer,” said Lt. Governor Nungesser. “Louisiana is known for its music, food and culture. That culture includes the antique shops in small towns to the outdoor specialty shops that sell gear to get you ready for the Sportsman’s Paradise and the Cajun villages that allow you to take home a piece of Louisiana.”

Stores do not have to be members of the Louisiana Tax Free Shopping program to participate in the shopping trail.