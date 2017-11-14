Repairs being made to Kaliste Saloom Road

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Drivers on Kaliste Saloom Road have seen orange cones and lane closures since early September.

Lafayette Consolidated Government crews are repairing old concrete. Public Works Director Mark Dubroc said the concrete was poured in the mid-80s.

“We all remember Kaliste Saloom being improved and it doesn’t seem like it was 30 years ago but it was,” Dubroc said.

The work started near Camellia Boulevard. Crews are now working near Rue Louis XIV and doing another section near Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

The work zones have to be separated by a minimum distance of 1,000 feet. Dubroc said this is normal maintenance and repair work. The price tag is $640,000.

“The road has been heavily travelled,” Dubroc said. “It’s experienced heavy construction traffic building these commercial developments and residential developments up and down the roadway and that’s just the nature of concrete highways.”

The outside lanes are being repaired first. Crews will then work on the middle three lanes. At that point traffic will move to one outside lane in each direction.

“We feel like we can do the three (lanes) in one shot and then be done in that particular area,” Dubroc said.

The good news for drivers is that all barricades will be removed for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Construction will stop from November 17 through November 27 and also from December 21 until January 2.

Dubroc said the work is ahead of schedule. The project should be finished by the middle of May 2018.