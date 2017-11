MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) Airmed services were called to the area of 6th Street , Tuesday afternoon, in response to an injury that occurred on Front Street.

An initial report from KWBJ TV indicates that a group of teens climbed onto the roof of the old water plant.

One of the teens fell off the building resulting in serious injuries, the report states.

The teen has been airlifted to a hospital where the condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.