Suspect arrested in shooting death of local rapper

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Jamel Pickney, LPSO

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – UPDATE: A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of local rapper Jordan Dean of Carencro.

On Tuesday, The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 32 year old Jamel Pickney, of Lafayette, had been arrested for the October 23rd homicide.

Dean was shot to death while standing outside an apartment in the 200 block of Marigny Circle.

Detectives say they were able to apprehend Pickney around noon Tuesday at the Super 8 Motel on Northeast Evangeline Thruway.

Pickney is charged with the 2nd Degree murder.

He was also wanted on a warrant for aggravated burglary with the Lafayette Police Department.

 

 

 

