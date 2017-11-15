CrossFit changing the game for the fitness world

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The days of going to the gym and running on a treadmill are long gone.

CrossFit workouts are taking over as the new fitness sensation.

We say new because, in the last decade, CrossFit has grown in a massive way.

In 2005, there was only 13 CrossFit gyms total.

Currently, there stands at over 10,000 throughout the country.

Justin Sturgis leads the charge at CrossFit Lafayette and says he can sum up the experience in one word.

“I’d say inspiring. I think every day you come in with a challenge that you’re not sure that you can definitely even do. It’s becoming more well known and that barrier of education is kind of being broken through,” says Sturgis.

Sturgis is one of the thousands who lead CrossFit classes and its popularity is no different in Acadiana.

“As you see people come in and they get more confident. They get more outgoing, they start talking to people…get out of their circle. I think what CrossFit has done for the fitness industry is provide a hybrid between high-cost personal training and one on one individualized programming,” says Sturgis.

Sturgis led me in one of his classes doing the following workout:

-1000 m row

-150 reps on jump rope

-50 toes-to-bar (bringing your knees to your stomach while on a pull-up bar)

-25 push jerks (bringing weighted bar from knees to overhead in one motion)