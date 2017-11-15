El Sido’s 31st annual Thanksgiving Food Drive

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – It’s that time of year when the generous spirits throughout Acadiana really shine and that’s no different at El Sido’s Zydeco and Blues Club where the 31st annual Thanksgiving Food Drive takes place.

31 years ago Sidney Williams, his brother Nathan and a host of friends and supporters started the food drive as a way to give back for all the blessings they received.

“I go bring them turkeys, the old people in the neighborhood that can’t come to the store anymore, but they were there when I needed them. You got to wonder where you going but never forget where you come from,” says Sidney Williams, Jr who serves as El Sido’s Zydeco and Blues Club Operator.

Sid’s brother, Nathan Williams, Sr, and his band The Zydeco Cha-Chas, have participated since the very beginning and encourage everyone to give back.

“We need people to come out and support, even if they don’t stay all night. Just drop a little something at the door because it’s going to feed somebody”, he explains.

Little known fact: four years ago the responsibility of the food drive became difficult for Sid to manage and he almost shut everything down before Pillows of Hope stepped in.

Mary Chevalier, Founder of Pillows of Hope says she told Sid, “You don’t have to do that, we ladies are going to get together we’re going to help you. We’re going to continue doing what you’ve been doing because what you did in the past, we saw all the things that happened to help the community, the positive things.

All of the donations will be delivered to the families in need on Thanksgiving Day.

If you couldn’t make it Wednesday night, donations are being accepted at Sids One Stop at 803 Martin Luther King Drive.