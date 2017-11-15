El Sido’s annual Thanksgiving food drive returns for its’ 31st year

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY) – The holidays are fast approaching. It’s time, once again, for El Sido’s annual Thanksgiving food drive. The nightclub teams up with a local non-profit to stuff baskets with turkey and canned goods.\

Through rhythm, blues, and zydeco, El Sido’s has fed more than 100,000 people through their annual Thanksgiving food drive.

“God has been good too us, he has blessed us. So, you got to bless other people, you know. And people that don’t have nothing,” said Sid Williams, Owner of El Sido’s.

Three decades ago, El Sido’s Zydeco and Blues Club began using its dance floor as a collection drive for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Thats why God put us here. To help people. If you don’t help nobody, you’re not nothing. I mean, hey. You can be a hero, but you’ll wine up’ being a zero,” Williams said. Sid Williams decided to be a ‘hero’ by using his resources to help feed the less fortunate.

“We’ve seen the great things that he has done in the community and we wanted to keep it going for him,” said Mary Chevalier, Founder of Pillars of Hope.

The food drive has transformed into something greater than Sid’s initial vision. He was ready to hang-it-up, but Pillars of Hope said the dream was too big to give up on. “All the proceeds are going to go through, for baskets, for all of the families that have applied and what we don’t make, Pillars of Hope goes in the account and finish up,” Chevalier added.

The organization has sponsored the drive for four years now, making sure as many mouths are fed as possible. The event features performances by 13 zydeco, blues and R&B bands, including artists like Horace Trahan, who attends every year.

“People need help sometimes, you know, said Trahan. “And Thanksgiving, it’ss nice to be able to do something you love during music and be able to use that to help bring people together.”

31 years later, and El Sido’s continues to give a helping hand to those in need.

The annual food drive is scheduled for Nov.15 at 6 p.m. at El Sido’s Zydeco and Blues Club. General admission is $12. Canned good donations are being accepted.