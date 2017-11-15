Fire damages home in Scott Tuesday evening

KLFY Newsroom Published:
(Photo Credit: Scott Fire Department)

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – The following is a news release from the Scott Fire Department:

On Tuesday November 14th at 9:26 PM, Scott Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire in the 200 block of Bradley Street, in Lafayette Parish.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke emitting from the residence.

Firefighters made entry into the residence where they observed heavy fire in the hallway and living area.

The fire was quickly brought the fire under control. However, the home received heavy fire damage to the living room and hall area, with major smoke damage to rest of the structure.

An investigation of the incident determined the fire to be accidental in nature.

The homeowner’s daughter and two minor grandchildren were at the residence, leaving just before the fire was called into officials.

The fire began in a bedroom closet, where either one or both minor children were playing with matches.

The mother was unaware of the small fire inside the closet, leaving the home for the night. The unattended fire in the closet, quickly intensified, quickly spread to the rest of the room and eventually the rest of the home.

The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire.

No firefighters were injured.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s