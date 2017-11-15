Iberia Bank donates $1 million to Moncus Park at the Horse Farm

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Tonight folks enjoyed an “Evening under the Oaks” at Moncus Park at the Horse Farm.

The gala included live entertainment, a live auction, and great food.

There was also a major announcement.

Iberia bank donated $1 million towards the construction of the park.

Over the past five years, the organization has raised more than $12.8 million in donations.

The park is now gearing up for Christmas in the Park on Dec. 8. After that comes the highly anticipated groundbreaking.

The Lafayette Central Park non-profit group oversees management of the project’s planning and development through an agreement with Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Lafayette Central Park plans to begin construction of phase one in late December or early January.