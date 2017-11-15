Large donation made under the oaks of Moncus Park at the Horse Farm

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Tonight folks enjoyed an “Evening under the Oaks” at Moncus Park at the Horse Farm.
The gala included live entertainment, a live auction, and great food.
There was also a major announcement.
Iberia bank donated $1 million towards the construction of the park.
Tonight’s gala was the last event before the groundbreaking.
The Lafayette Central Park non-profit group took control of the project’s planning and development.
Over the past five years, the organization has raised more than $2 million in donations.
Lafayette Central Park plans to begin construction of phase one in late December or early January.