Large donation made under the oaks of Moncus Park at the Horse Farm

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Tonight folks enjoyed an “Evening under the Oaks” at Moncus Park at the Horse Farm.

The gala included live entertainment, a live auction, and great food.

There was also a major announcement.

Iberia bank donated $1 million towards the construction of the park.

Tonight’s gala was the last event before the groundbreaking.

The Lafayette Central Park non-profit group took control of the project’s planning and development.

Over the past five years, the organization has raised more than $2 million in donations.

Lafayette Central Park plans to begin construction of phase one in late December or early January.