Nationwide outages reported by AT&T customers

AT&T customers with iPhones may be experiencing problems with their smartphones, as thousands across the country say they are not being able to make or receive calls.

Affected customers are reaching out to AT&T on social media, asking for a solution.

The company is advising customers to turn their phones off and then back on.

According to AT&T, the outage should be fixed by Thursday.

Here is another temporary workaround:

Go to iPhone settings

Cellular (4TH down)

Cellular data options

Enable LTE

Choose ‘Data’ only

Reboot

The way to figure out if the issue is fixed is to turn back to the “Voice&Data” step.

If it is working, it’s fixed. If not, turn back to “Data,” only.