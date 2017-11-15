No-text traffic signs donated to Opelousas school zones

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Last year, the state adopted the “Use of Wireless Telecommunications Devices in School Zones Prohibited” law making it illegal to use a telecommunications device while driving in public school zones.

But for this law to be enforceable, it requires traffic signage to be posted in a visible manner, which is something St. Landry Parish lacks, officials said.

Today, the Opelousas Marshals Office Traffic Division and local business owners Chad Ray, announced the donation of signs to school districts in the city of Opelousas.

Businessman Chad Ray’s sponsorship and revenue generated through the Marshals Office L.A.C.E. has completed the first phase of the project.

On Tuesday night during an Opelousas City Council meeting, Bob Giles, chairman of Giles Automotive volunteered his financial assistance to complete the second and third phases of the project.