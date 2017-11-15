“Overly nervous” driver stopped on I-10, $300,000 worth of cocaine found in pickup truck

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- Calcasieu authorities stopped a driver who allowed them to search a truck during a routine traffic stop on Intestate 10 near mile marker 14 on Tuesday.

The driver of the truck, who was identified as Stephane Baril, 46, a native of Quebec, was “overly nervous” during the stop authorities said.

During the authorized search, authorities recovered approximately 80 large bundles of compressed powder cocaine totaling 219.5 pounds, which carried the estimated street value of over $3,000,000. The cocaine was found to be concealed in multiple luggage bags located in the bed of the truck.

Baril was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center and charged with possession of CDS II (Cocaine) over 400 grams. A bond has not yet been set.