LACASSINE, La. (KLFY) – Lacassine High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown due to shots being fired in the vicinity.

According to Commander Ramby Cormier with the Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office, no one was injured at the time.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 824-3850.

Cormier adds that the investigation is ongoing.