Sister of women accused of attempted arson speaks out

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – On Sunday, Lafayette Police arrested Rosanna Prejean after they said that she tried to set a vehicle outside a home.

On Tuesday, News 10 spoke with the owners of the home, Annette Levine and her family who said that they feared for their lives, worried that Prejean will bond out of jail and come after them,

Trina Prejean, Rosanna Prejean’s sister says that Rosanna has been mentally ill for quite some time; she says the act committed by her sister on Sunday is the result of not just her mental instability but a failed healthcare approach.

“I feel to believe the system has failed us,” Trina Prejean says.

When Trina says the system, she says she’s talking about the approach to health care that was taken while handling her mentally ill sister Rosanna.

Trina adds that there was a steady decline in her already troubled mental health without the medication, and that was evident when she would pick her up from the hospital.

“Rosanna came out every time the same way…with no medicine…talking to herself…acting delusional,” the sister explained.

Trina Prejean says Rosanna Prejean has been to jail numerous times and her family has had to bail her out time and time again.

While she acknowledges her sister is not mentally stable, she says she does not believe every part of the story from the victims.

“The reason why the bond is probably not high is because they know the story is not all the way true,” Trina says.

She adds that she’s speaking out in hopes of getting better care for her sister.