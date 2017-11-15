The annual “Evening Under the Oaks Gala” to highlight new development of Moncus Park

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Happening tonight in Acadiana, An Evening Under the Oaks Gala will be held at Moncus Park.

2017 gala will include live entertainment; a live auction; great food and an update on the park as well as an announcement about the park.

Organizers say the gala is a preview of many more events and festivities that will take place in the completed Moncus Park. The Moncus Park is a community-driven project after the Lafayette Central Park, non-profit, organization took the reigns of the property.

Transformation of the former university horse farm into a world-class park is expected to begin by early 2018 and to be completed within a year and a half. Construction on the first phase of Moncus Park should be underway by early 2018 and is expected to open in 2019, according to Elizabeth “EB” Brooks, executive director of Lafayette Central Park Inc., which is in charge of the project. Phase one will develop the front 60 acres of the 100-acre property, the area closest to Johnston Street. An Evening Under the Oaks Gala is the first event before the anticipated ground-breaking. It will honor donors who have given donations to the park, as well as, the Moncus family. For more information, visit moncuspark.org.