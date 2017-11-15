The Best of 90 Plus: Turning 100 with 100 ways to celebrate

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas woman is about three weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

On December 11, Mildred Carriere makes the century mark. “The Lord kept telling me I would. I’m almost at the door,” says Carriere.

Mildred says she spent a great deal of her life in the church and even traveled to Italy to stand in the waters of the Dead Sea. There she says she found a heart-shaped rock. “The Lord spoke to me and said stoop down and pass your hands in front of your feet; that’s how I got that rock,” adds Carriere.

Mildred says she was born in Morgan City. She has one sister who has passed away. The memories of her youth date back to her grandparents’ farm in Arnaudville. “I just walked around picking cotton. I just did that to help out. I lived a good life in the country — in Arnaudville,” explains Carriere.

It wasn’t until she was 13 that she moved to Opelousas. Mildred says for 26 years she worked at the Delta Grand Theatre and worked a bit at a nursing home.

“I love to do for other people. I enjoy that,” adds Carriere. Mildred recalls helping a gentleman who was a total stranger.

She says the man was blind and he needed help. Mildred tells us she worked to get him into a nursing home and once there she laid down the rules for his care.

“He’s totally blind. I want him to sit in the front of the nursing home so people can talk to him,” explains Carriere.

Mildred explains that she’s happy to have lived long enough to see the first black president. It’s a moment that adorns her heart and home. “Oh boy! I was so happy when I saw that. I prayed that he would do things for other people and not just for himself but help others,” says Carriere.

Mildred has one concern when it comes to the world today. “Every time you turn around somebody is killing somebody. That is what hurts my heart.”