U.S. Sen. John Kennedy: “If the allegations against Roy Moore are true, then he should step aside.”

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Roy Moore
Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks to supporters, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Montgomery, Ala. Moore, who took losing stands for the public display of the Ten Commandments and against gay marriage, forced a Senate primary runoff with Sen. Luther Strange, an appointed incumbent backed by both President Donald Trump and heavy investment from establishment Republican forces. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

WASHINGTON (KLFY)- U.S. Sen. John Kennedy joined several GOP members today urging Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore to step down if sexual misconduct allegations against him are true.

Kennedy’s office issued the state just after 5 p.m.

Earlier today, the Associated Press reported that an attorney for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore is trying to discredit molestation allegations by a woman who says the Republican assaulted her when she was 16.

Attorney Phillip L. Jauregui said during a news conference Wednesday that they had hired a handwriting analyst to look into whether the signature in Beverly Young Nelson’s yearbook is authentic.

The attorney also tried to poke other holes in her story.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s