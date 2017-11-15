UFC fighter and Lafayette native Dustin Poirier giving back to fallen officer’s family

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – UFC fighter Dustin Poirier is coming off of a decisive victory over former world champion Anthony Pettis on Saturday.

Now the Lafayette native is now giving back to the family of fallen Lafayette Police Corporal Michael Middlebrook.

“Anything that I can do to help our community or help out the family of Middlebrook, that’s what I want to do,” said Poirier.

He’s auctioning off all of his fight gear from this past Saturday, and giving the money to the fallen officer’s family.

“Gloves, shorts, hat, shirt, everything I walked out to the fight with, is being auctioned off on Ebay,” said Poirier.

Middlebrook was killed in the line of duty on October 1, while responding to a shooting at a convenience store near the intersection of Moss and Van Buren streets. Poirier says this incident was extremely personal for him.

“Moss Street where he responded to that call, that’s an area that I grew up on those streets, those sidewalks, that gas station, those apartments, it just really hits close to home,” he said.

For the rest of his career, Poirier will be auctioning off things that he wears in a fight, to give back to the Lafayette community.

“Obviously Middlebrook’s family, he had 3 daughters, he left behind a wife, there’s not a better place the money can go,” said Poirier.

He and his wife recently moved back to Louisiana. Since then, he’s worked with Second Harvest Food Bank to help feed the less fortunate, and now he wants to do more.

“It’s an amazing feeling. I want to start a foundation or a non-profit, so I can do more stuff. I want to do runs, and charity events, and raise money, and get some good stuff going in Lafayette. This is my city,” said Poirier.

Poirier’s fight gear is on Ebay as of Wednesday evening, and will be up for auction until noon tomorrow.