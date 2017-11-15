UPDATE: I-10 West closed near Lobdell after crash near Henderson

(Photo Credit: DOTD website)

UPDATE: DOTD is reporting that I-10 West is now also closed at LA 415 near Lobdell due to a crash at Mile Marker 116.

Drivers are being diverted onto LA 415, then to U.S. 190, then to I-49 South and back onto I-10.

 

___________________________________________

HENDERSON, LA. (KLFY) – DOTD is reporting a vehicle crash on Interstate 10 west near Mile Marker 116.

According to the Lafayette Traffic Twitter page, the westbound lanes are closed at this time and congestion has reached 2 miles in length.

Drivers should avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.

News 10 has a crew en route to the scene and will update this story as new information becomes available.

(Photo Credit: DOTD website)

