UPDATE: I-10 West near Henderson and Lobdell closed after crashes; traffic being diverted to U.S. 190

UPDATE (7:15 a.m.): DOTD is reporting that I-10 West is closed at Mile Marker 116 near Henderson for recovery operations.
Drivers are advised to use U.S. 190 as an alternate route.
The crash at LA 415 near Lobdell is causing that area of I-10 to remain close at this time and officials are asking drivers to divert onto U.S. 190 in that area.
UPDATE (4:00 a.m.): The left lane of I-10 West near Henderson has opened after a crash, though the right lane is still blocked.
Congestion in that area has reached 7 miles in length.
I-10 West near LA 415 remains closed and DOTD is reporting that there is no congestion at that diversion.
UPDATE: DOTD is reporting that I-10 West is now also closed at LA 415 near Lobdell due to a crash at Mile Marker 116.
Drivers are being diverted onto LA 415, then to U.S. 190, then to I-49 South and back onto I-10.
HENDERSON, LA. (KLFY) – DOTD is reporting a vehicle crash on Interstate 10 west near Mile Marker 116.
According to the Lafayette Traffic Twitter page, the westbound lanes are closed at this time and congestion has reached 2 miles in length.
Drivers should avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.
News 10 has a crew en route to the scene and will update this story as new information becomes available.