UPDATE: Left lane of I-10 west near Henderson open; both lanes still closed near Lobdell

UPDATE (4:00 a.m.): The left lane of I-10 West near Henderson has opened after a crash, though the right lane is still blocked.

Congestion in that area has reached 7 miles in length.

I-10 West near LA 415 remains closed and DOTD is reporting that there is no congestion at that diversion.

UPDATE: DOTD is reporting that I-10 West is now also closed at LA 415 near Lobdell due to a crash at Mile Marker 116.

Drivers are being diverted onto LA 415, then to U.S. 190, then to I-49 South and back onto I-10.

HENDERSON, LA. (KLFY) – DOTD is reporting a vehicle crash on Interstate 10 west near Mile Marker 116.

According to the Lafayette Traffic Twitter page, the westbound lanes are closed at this time and congestion has reached 2 miles in length.

Drivers should avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.

