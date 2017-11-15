Weapons, cash and drugs seized during Opelousas traffic stop

Published:
Photo Credit: MGN

OPELOUSAS, La.(KLFY)- A traffic stop on Interstate 49 led to the seizure of cash, several guns and about $3,000 in cash by deputies with the Opelousas Marshals office.

Deputies said the silver Nissan four-door vehicle was traveling in the southbound lane at about 92 miles an hour before it was stopped.

The occupants of the vehicle have not been identified at this time because the investigation is still ongoing, Opelousas Marshals office spokesman Pablo Estrada said.

“Marshal Paul Mouton would like to remind our community that he is determined to bring accountability to Ward 1, Opelousas,” the agency said in a statement. “His Enforcement Division takes pride in being able to maintain a high level of professionalism while accomplishing the task at hand; it is our priority to ensure the safety of our citizens.”

 

