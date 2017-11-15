Witness: several armed men were seen running down the Lafayette Parish street wearing masks, one victim shot

Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: MGN

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred at a mobile home park located on the 1300 block of Roper Drive early this morning.

Deputies were dispatched to the area at 1:59 a.m. immediately following a 911 call. The caller reported hearing at least one gun shot and seeing several males running down the street wearing masks and holding rifles.

Upon arriving at the scene deputies encountered a male victim who had been shot during the altercation.

The victim was transported to Lafayette General Hospital by Acadian Ambulance.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to please contact them at 337 232 9211. They can also call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337 232 TIPS (8477).

 

