Bomb threat prompts Eunice Junior High evacuation

EAUNICE, La. (KLFY)- The threat came in the form of a note found on campus by a school employee, police said.

Eunice Junior High was briefly evacuated Thursday after the threat at before 12:30 p.m. Students and faculty were evacuated for roughly an hour while responders searched the campus.

The note was seized as evidence and the investigation is ongoing, the Eunice Police Department said.

For the safety of the students, parents were not allowed to pick up their children until they were safely returned to the schools.

“This practice is followed at all such events so each student can be accounted for,” the department said in a statement.