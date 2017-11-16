BREAKING: Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office confirm the identity of the skeletal remains found on Lajuanie Road

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office has been able to confirm the identity of the skeletal remains found in the 700 block of Lajuanie Road during June of this year.

The remains have been identified as those belonging to Vickie Litriece Patterson, 20.

Identification of the remains was performed with the assistance of UL Lafayette Anthropologist Maranda Kles, Ph.D. and the FACES (Forensic Anthropology Computer Enhanced Services) laboratory for Louisiana State University.

The Faces laboratory was able to identify Patterson through the collection of her DNA.

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in developing further information regarding the disappearance and death of Patterson. Patterson was born in Illinois and has relatives in Nevada. She was known to have lived in Tennessee prior to moving to Louisiana. If you have any information regarding her movements, activities or the people she associated with, please contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337)232-9211 or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337)232-TIPS (8477).