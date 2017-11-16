“From Crip to Christ” Ex gang member wants to stop the violence in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- “I’ve seen so much violence and I don’t understand the violence here in New Iberia,” says Reverend Charles Banks.

Banks was a former crip gang member who now spends his time ministering to the community and combating gang violence.

He says, “You asked what are you shooting over? He said, she said. You know have facts and then if you feel that there’s a problem go to the law-enforcement. Retaliation is not the answer.”

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff, there have been 10 confirmed gang-related homicides and 20 people wounded by gang violence in Iberia parish since 2016.

“It’s free to join but it’ll take your life to get out,” says Tiffany Richard.

Tiffany Richard and Scholar Jenkins provide counseling and therapy for young adults in the community. They say children who come from already stricken communities are more likely to fall into gang-related activities.

“Some kids are looking for a way out. They have no way to cope. The gang is the easiest thing to get involved in as far as just having a sense of belonging,” says Jenkins.

Richard says, “I child could be forced into the game because of bullying. Like oh, you’re going to be a part of us, and I don’t know how to get out of it so they may be afraid to even approach their parents.”

Richard, Jenkins, and Banks all agree that parents have to teach their children right from wrong, but it takes a community to stand up and step in.

“So I say to the people in New Iberia let’s put the guns down. Let’s stop the violence.”