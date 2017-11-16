House GOP suggests changes to Louisiana Medicaid contracts

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – House Republicans have devised a list of proposed changes they want to see made to deals with the private companies that manage care for 1.5 million Louisiana Medicaid recipients.

The GOP lawmakers remain at odds with Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards over how to approach multibillion-dollar contracts that are state government’s largest.

The governor is proposing 23-month, $15.4 billion extensions for the five managed-care companies. House Republicans on the joint legislative budget committee that must approve the extensions are pressing for adjustments.

A letter sent by Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry detailing “suggested changes” and seeking more scrutiny by the legislative auditor comes ahead of a showdown vote Friday on the extensions.

Edwards doesn’t want to tweak the contracts beyond the changes already proposed by the Louisiana Department of Health.