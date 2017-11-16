House GOP suggests changes to Louisiana Medicaid contracts

Associated Press Published:
Gov. John Bel Edwards, right, addresses the joint session during opening day at the Louisiana legislature Monday April 10, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La. (Bill Fig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – House Republicans have devised a list of proposed changes they want to see made to deals with the private companies that manage care for 1.5 million Louisiana Medicaid recipients.

The GOP lawmakers remain at odds with Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards over how to approach multibillion-dollar contracts that are state government’s largest.

The governor is proposing 23-month, $15.4 billion extensions for the five managed-care companies. House Republicans on the joint legislative budget committee that must approve the extensions are pressing for adjustments.

A letter sent by Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry detailing “suggested changes” and seeking more scrutiny by the legislative auditor comes ahead of a showdown vote Friday on the extensions.

Edwards doesn’t want to tweak the contracts beyond the changes already proposed by the Louisiana Department of Health.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s