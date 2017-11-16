Iberia Parish Sheriff on shooting deaths: “Bodies are piling up”

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- Two men are suffering from gunshot wounds and one is dead here in new Iberia after officials tell us they received multiple reports of shots fired IN the 900 block of Mississippi Street.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s deputies received several calls of shots fired in the area.

Later, a man walked into the Iberia Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Deputies were notified that a second victim had gone to a Lafayette hospital with gunshot wounds to his hip and shoulder.

Around 9 p.m. officials received more calls about shots fired in the same area.

Soon after, they discovered 37-year-old Davon Thompson on the street the intersection of Mississippi and Cletus streets. Deputies say he had been shot multiple times.

Thompson was taken to Iberia medical center where he died.

Deputies say there have been 10 killed and 11 injured in shootings in new Iberia in the past year.

Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal is calling the incidents “a gang war.”

“They’ve been at war going back and forth shooting each other,” Ackal said. “We’ve had them come down Pershing Street here going 70-80 miles an hour shooting each other and they shot some houses up.”

The sheriff tells KLFY that it’s difficult to stop the violence if the community doesn’t step up and speak out about it

“…and the biggest problem I have, when these people are wounded and you want to talk to them, they don’t know who shot them,” Ackal said. “They know damn well who shot them. And the people in the area know who shot them. But no one wants to talk and my bodies are piling up. It’s almost an impossible way to stop it I would have to have officers on every street shaking down people that’s walking the streets at night or driving automobiles to see what type of armament they’re carrying, what type of guns they’re carrying, why they’re carrying guns.”

If you have any information regarding these shootings, you’re encouraged to call the Iberia Sheriff’s Office, (337) 369-3711.