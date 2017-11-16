Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating possible gang related shootings that killed 1, injured two others

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of possible gang-related shootings on Wednesday that led to one man’s death and two others injured.

According to Major Wendell Raborn, Deputies received a call about shots being fired in the 900 of Mississippi Street around 5:30 in the evening.

A short time later, a man walked into an Iberia Parish hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Later, Deputies learned that a second man had gone to a Lafayette hospital with a gunshot wound to his hip and shoulder.

Both men have non-life threatening injuries, according to Raborn.

Later that night, there was another call about shots being fired in the same location as earlier, but no victims were found.

A couple of hours later, Deputies found a man lying at the intersection of Mississippi and Cletus Streets with several gunshot wounds, according to Raborn.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from his wounds.

Raborn says that investigators believe these incidents are gang related.

Anyone with information about these cases can call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 369-3711 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.