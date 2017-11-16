KLFY Athlete of the week: Teurlings Catholic Quarterback Wesley Blazek

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Teurlings Catholic has relied on senior leadership all season long at the quarterback spot.

And it’s come in the form of 1st-year starter and 4-year contributor Wesley Blazek, the latest KLFY Athlete of the week.

Blazek led the Rebels all season including a first-round playoff win against Loyola.

We prepared for Loyola, watched film, and what we saw is what happen. Receivers stepped up and made catches, and the o-line gave me a lot of time to pass, Blazek said.

And throw the ball he did.

Blazek went 13-18 for 240 yards and 3 touchdowns; he even ran in for a score.

Blazek says that when big plays happen it can rejuvenate a team.

“There’s a lot of confidence, everybody’s spirits are lifted up, and honestly once that happens, it is even easier to make plays,” he says.

Head coach Dane Charpentier says: “He’s been really efficient on offense, and kept us in good down and distance, vs. Loyola, that will be a little bit more of a challenge against U (niversity)-High

U-High is the next opponent for the rebels, in Baton Rouge, a Division 2 quarterfinal matchup.