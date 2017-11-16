Stone Energy gumbo cook-off raises money for United Way

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – If you live in Lafayette and caught the smell of Gumbo it wasn’t your imagination. Cookers representing multiple companies and organizations from around Acadaina came out to compete for the chance to win the prize of best gumbo at the Stone Energy cook-off at the Cajundome.

It gets everybody out here and shows what they can do,” says Tj Maise, who cooked at the event.

Many people participated in the event as the Cajundome parking lot was filled with rows of gumbo pots and tents.

“We have about 72 teams representing companies and industries across Lafayette,” says Flo Ziegler with Stone Energy.

It’s about the food, of course, but those participating also say it’s about raising money for a good cause.

“I have three young kids and that’s what it’s about, the kids that are less fortunate,” adds Maise.

Stone Energy holds this event every year to raise money for United Way.

“We’ve always partnered well with United Way and giving back to the community,” adds Ziegler.

The only larger than the amount of gumbo cooked is the amount of money raised annually by this event.

“Over the six-year period, we’ve probably raised over a million dollars,” says Ziegler.

This is the largest single fundraiser every year for United Way. They say the money helps fund their many community efforts.

“It makes a difference in the lives of the whole community,” says Jan Risher, with United Way.

They also hope this money helps them to continue to be there for the community in times of need.

“Does what it can to make the world a better place,” adds Risher.