Two dead, two injured in Denham Springs house fire

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

DENHAM SPRINGS, La.(KLFY)- State  Fire  Marshal  investigators  are  still  examining  the circumstances surrounding a fire late Wednesday night in Denham Springs that claimed the life of a man and his  granddaughter and sent two other family members to an area hospital with burn injuries.

Investigators responded to 7752 Curry Davis Drive after fire crews were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night to that location in reference to a residential structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke billowing from a window on the north side of the manufactured home.Two occupants who had escaped the residence were being attended to by a neighbor in the front yard.

After entering the structure, firefighters located the bodies of 57-year-old Jesse Lowrance and his granddaughter, Kenley Lowrance, 6, within the structure, which was heavily damaged by the fire.

The victims’ bodies were released to the Livingston Parish Coroner for autopsy after being be xamined by investigators.

The two surviving occupants, Deborah Lowrance, 53, and her 13-year-old granddaughter were transported to the Baton Rouge General Burn Center for treatment of very serious injuries. The 13-year- old was later transported to

Shriner’s Hospital in Galveston.

While no official cause of the fire has been determined, investigators have established that the fire originated in the area of the living room of the home, which apparently had no working smoke alarms at the time of the fire.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s