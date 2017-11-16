Two dead, two injured in Denham Springs house fire

DENHAM SPRINGS, La.(KLFY)- State Fire Marshal investigators are still examining the circumstances surrounding a fire late Wednesday night in Denham Springs that claimed the life of a man and his granddaughter and sent two other family members to an area hospital with burn injuries.

Investigators responded to 7752 Curry Davis Drive after fire crews were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night to that location in reference to a residential structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke billowing from a window on the north side of the manufactured home.Two occupants who had escaped the residence were being attended to by a neighbor in the front yard.

After entering the structure, firefighters located the bodies of 57-year-old Jesse Lowrance and his granddaughter, Kenley Lowrance, 6, within the structure, which was heavily damaged by the fire.

The victims’ bodies were released to the Livingston Parish Coroner for autopsy after being be xamined by investigators.

The two surviving occupants, Deborah Lowrance, 53, and her 13-year-old granddaughter were transported to the Baton Rouge General Burn Center for treatment of very serious injuries. The 13-year- old was later transported to

Shriner’s Hospital in Galveston.

While no official cause of the fire has been determined, investigators have established that the fire originated in the area of the living room of the home, which apparently had no working smoke alarms at the time of the fire.