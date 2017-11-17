Note on boy’s bathroom wall prompts evacuation at North Central High

WASHINGTON, La. (KLFY)- 9:30 a.m.: The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is at North Central High this morning investigating a bomb threat written on a campus bathroom wall.

According to school officials, the threat claimed that the bomb would be detonated at 10:48 a.m. this morning. The investigation is expected to be cleared within an hour.

Some parents picked up their children this morning during the evacuation.

“We are searching lockers and scanning the campus right now,” Major Eddie Thibodeaux said at approximately 9:30 a.m.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.