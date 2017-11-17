Fight over girl leads to stabbing at local high school, 1 student injured

BOSSIER CITY, La. (arklatexhomepage)- A student is recovering and another student is in custody following a stabbing at a local high school.

The stabbing happened Friday afternoon at Bossier High School.

Bossier Parish school officials say two students were fighting over a girl when one of them pulled out a ballpoint pen and stabbed the other in the upper body.

The 18-year-old student was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The 17-year-old student was arrested by Bossier Parish authorities.

Charges are pending at this time.