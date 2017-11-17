Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies investigating shooting on Mississippi Street that sent 4 to the hospital

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured 4 people, two males, and two females.

According to Lt. Robert Moore, Deputies received a call about shots being fired in the 900 block of Mississippi Street.

When deputies arrived, they found the four victims.

They were taken to a local hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Moore, witnesses, who were with the victims refused to give statements to law enforcement.

Moore adds that there is no suspect information available at the moment, but deputies are looking for a dark GMC vehicle with a dark stripe.

On Wednesday, Deputies responded to multiple shootings that left 1 man dead and 2 others wounded in that same neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.