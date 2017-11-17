Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies investigating shots fired incident on Cherokee st

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shots fired incident on Cherokee.
Officials say there were no injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-2222.
