Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies investigating shots fired incident on Cherokee st

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
(MGN)

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) –  Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shots fired incident on Cherokee.

Officials say there were no injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-2222.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s