Investigators trying to figure out what happened to Vickie Patterson, after her remains were found in June

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – There’s new information in the case involving the skeletal remains discovered in June in Lafayette Parish.

Those remains belong to 20-year-old Vickie Litriece Patterson.

Back in June, Dr. Maranda Kles, Assistant Professor of Anthropoly at University of Louisiana, was called out to help officials with the investigation.

“They had found some remains and they were concerned whether they were human remains. So I arrived on scene and helped them make the determination that yes, they were human remains,” said Kles.

From there, she helped investigators find any remaining bones from the body at the scene, and she worked with the Lafayette coroner to help assess the biological profile.

“We analyze skeletal remains in order to determine age, sex, ancestry or race, stature and individualized characteristics. Things that make these remains unique to a particular person, in an effort to assist law enforcement with an identification,” Kles said.

Then researchers with the Forensic Anthropology Computer Enhanced Services or ‘FACES’ laboratory at LSU, were able to identify Patterson after collecting her DNA.

Patterson was born in Illinois and has relatives in Nevada. She was known to have lived in Tennessee before moving to Louisiana.

John Mowell, Public Information Officer with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, is not ruling out foul play.

“That is part of the ongoing investigation, and obviously those are the things we’re trying to piece together right now, and we need the public’s cooperation, to try to put that puzzle together,” she said.

If you have any information regarding her movements, activities or the people she associated with, please contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337)232-9211 or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477).