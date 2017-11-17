La. governor sits down with agriculture commissioner to discuss issues, plans for future

On Thursday, November 16, Governor John Bel Edwards and Commissioner of Agriculture Mike Strain sat down with the state’s top farmers and agricultural workers in Slaughter, hoping to hear about their struggles going forward.

“The idea is that we want to listen. We want to understand what the problems are and really identify the problems we can fix, identify those problems we need to try to work on to fix and then identify those problems that maybe we can’t fix, but can influence,” said Strain.

Strain believes this may be the first time since the days of Governor Earl K. Long that the governor and the commissioner of agriculture have toured the state together.