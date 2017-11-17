La. Secretary of State encourages voters to show up for tomorrow’s election

To find you polling place and see a sample ballot click here.

BATON ROUGE, L. (KLFY)- Secretary of State Tom Schedler reminds everyone that Saturday, Nov. 18 is Election Day across the state. Eligible voters will be casting ballots for state treasurer as well as an assortment of local races including New Orleans municipal offices beginning at 7 a.m.

In preparation for Saturday’s election activities, Secretary Schedler is encouraging voters to remember:

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Voters can find their precinct and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.sos.la.gov. Voters can also sign up for text alerts via the GeauxVote Mobile app. Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card or another generally recognized picture identification card with your name and signature such as a passport). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit, but will be allowed to vote. Election results can be viewed in real-time via the GeauxVote Mobile app and the Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.la.gov.



“Statewide turnout is only anticipated to reach approximately 13 percent, so I’m strongly urging voters in Louisiana to get out and cast a ballot in this important statewide election,” Secretary of State Tom Schedler said in a statement.

“The office of treasurer is critical to our state’s financial stability and choosing a statewide elected official is something we should all weigh in on by voting. Additionally, voters in New Orleans will be electing their mayor as well as other municipal leaders, so we believe participation in that area will surpass the overall state turnout.”