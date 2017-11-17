New class of cadets graduate to become certified law enforcement officers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Hard work and dedication has paid off for 21 cadets who can now walk across the stage as certified law enforcement officers.

In the class were cadets representing eight different agencies and many different life stories.

“All of them have different backgrounds, they have different cultures, different everything,” says Sgt. Shannon Manning, a class instructor.

Some of the agencies represented in the class include Ville Platte PD, Lafayette PD, Abbeville PD, Kaplan PD, Scott PD, Lafayette Park Police, and Lafayette Sheriff’s Office.

In order to become certified law enforcement officers, every cadet must complete a Peace Officers Standards and Training class better known as becoming POST certified.

“Louisiana has a mandated 456 hours of training for a basic academy,’ says Sgt. Manning.

The class teaches legal aspects of the law, patrol activities, specialized activities–like DWI enforcement–and how to conduct investigations.

“They all stepped in, they all got on board fairly quickly, they all learned what they were challenged to learn, and stepped up to whatever challenge we gave them,” added Sgt. Manning.

The class is also aimed at creating a sense of family for the cadets through hard work, endurance, and unity.

“We get close to the people around us for support and the people that have gone through the shared suffering,” says Sgt. Manning.

Officer Robbie Brown of the Lafayette police department was voted president of the class by her fellow cadets.

“Physically, emotionally, mentally–and all of that–it was tough,” says Officer Robbie Brown.

She says she will never forget the bond she has with her graduating class.

“The whole idea of family is very special to me,” says Brown.

“I want to make that impact on my community, but I’m not doing it alone–I have people with me to do that.”