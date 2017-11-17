Scott couple arrested on child molestation charges

KLFY Newsoorm Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy of Scott PD)

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)- Officers with Scott Police Department were notified of an incident involving an 11-year-old victim.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Joshua Chiasson, 37, had allegedly inappropriate sexual encounters with the juvenile victim on three separate occasions.

It was also found that his wife Lucy Chiasson, 37, was aware of the three separate incidents and did not act for the safety of the child.

(Photo courtesy of Scott PD)

Joshua Chiasson was charged with three counts of nolestation of a Juvenile, and Lucy Chiasson was charges with three counts of principal to molestation of a juvenile and pbstruction of justice.

Both were arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center without further incident.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s