Scott couple arrested on child molestation charges

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)- Officers with Scott Police Department were notified of an incident involving an 11-year-old victim.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Joshua Chiasson, 37, had allegedly inappropriate sexual encounters with the juvenile victim on three separate occasions.

It was also found that his wife Lucy Chiasson, 37, was aware of the three separate incidents and did not act for the safety of the child.

Joshua Chiasson was charged with three counts of nolestation of a Juvenile, and Lucy Chiasson was charges with three counts of principal to molestation of a juvenile and pbstruction of justice.

Both were arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center without further incident.