Wanted man leads Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies on a car chase, crashes car into a house, and is later arrested

Kenneth Landry. Photo Credit: Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were able to capture and arrest wanted man following a car chase.

According to Major Wendell Raborn, officers found and attempted to make a traffic stop on Kenneth Landry Jr.

Landry was wanted on a probation and parole revocation warrant.

Landry refused to stop and led deputies on a chase through New Iberia, according to Raborn.

Landry then crashed his vehicle into a home in the 200 block of Ann Street and fled on foot.

He was later caught and arrested.

Raborn says that agents recovered about 2.5 pounds of marijuana and a loaded 45 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

Landry was booked and charged with the following:

  • Probation and Parole warrant
  • Aggravated Flight
  • Resist Arrest by Flight
  • Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
  • Felon in Possession Firearm
  • Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
  • Firearm Free Zone violation
  • Obstruction of Justice
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (Marijuana)
  • Controlled Dangerous Substance in a Drug-Free Zone
  • 2 counts Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Second or Subsequent Offense
  • 2 counts Attempted Manslaughter

 

Photo Credit: Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office

 

