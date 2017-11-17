Wanted man leads Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies on a car chase, crashes car into a house, and is later arrested

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were able to capture and arrest wanted man following a car chase.
According to Major Wendell Raborn, officers found and attempted to make a traffic stop on Kenneth Landry Jr.
Landry was wanted on a probation and parole revocation warrant.
Landry refused to stop and led deputies on a chase through New Iberia, according to Raborn.
Landry then crashed his vehicle into a home in the 200 block of Ann Street and fled on foot.
He was later caught and arrested.
Raborn says that agents recovered about 2.5 pounds of marijuana and a loaded 45 caliber semi-automatic handgun.
Landry was booked and charged with the following:
- Probation and Parole warrant
- Aggravated Flight
- Resist Arrest by Flight
- Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
- Felon in Possession Firearm
- Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
- Firearm Free Zone violation
- Obstruction of Justice
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (Marijuana)
- Controlled Dangerous Substance in a Drug-Free Zone
- 2 counts Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Second or Subsequent Offense
- 2 counts Attempted Manslaughter