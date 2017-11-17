Wanted man leads Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies on a car chase, crashes car into a house, and is later arrested

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were able to capture and arrest wanted man following a car chase.

According to Major Wendell Raborn, officers found and attempted to make a traffic stop on Kenneth Landry Jr.

Landry was wanted on a probation and parole revocation warrant.

Landry refused to stop and led deputies on a chase through New Iberia, according to Raborn.

Landry then crashed his vehicle into a home in the 200 block of Ann Street and fled on foot.

He was later caught and arrested.

Raborn says that agents recovered about 2.5 pounds of marijuana and a loaded 45 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

Landry was booked and charged with the following:

Probation and Parole warrant

Aggravated Flight

Resist Arrest by Flight

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Felon in Possession Firearm

Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Firearm Free Zone violation

Obstruction of Justice

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (Marijuana)

Controlled Dangerous Substance in a Drug-Free Zone

2 counts Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Second or Subsequent Offense

2 counts Attempted Manslaughter