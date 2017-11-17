Woman and child held at gunpoint inside Church Point home, suspect arrested

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY)- Acadia Parish deputies say a man armed with a shotgun entered a Gayle Street home and held and woman and child at gunpoint just after 8:30 p.m. this morning.

The suspect stole a cell phone and demanded other property, Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson said. During the robbery, a male witness unknowingly entered the home.

He was also briefly held at gunpoint before fighting the suspect, the sheriff said.

“The male victim was able to grab the gun and a struggle ensued for possession of the shotgun,” Gibson said.

“During this struggle, the victim was able to take control of the weapon. The suspect continued to attempt to regain possession of the firearm from the victim. The suspect was injured after being stuck multiple times by the victim. Deputies were able to take the suspect into custody. The suspect was transported to a local hospital for his injuries and will be booked upon his being released from the hospital.”

Farriday resident Jamarcus Emile Dion Duplechain, 39,was arrested and charged with armed robbery and three counts of aggravated kidnapping.