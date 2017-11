New Iberia, La. – Deputies in Iberia Parish are searching for Gina Pellerin, who has been missing since Wednesday.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Pellerin, 37, was last seen at a residence on Weeks Street.

She is described as a white female, small frame, with blonde hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Pellerin’s whereabouts can call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.