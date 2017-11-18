Lafayette Parish: Parish-Wide Millage Renewals, Rededication Pass

KLFY Newsroom Published:
(WOOD file)

Voters in Lafayette Parish passed millage renewals for the Parish Courthouse and Jail and a rededication of the Public Health millage to fund drainage projects and support the parish’s cultural economy.

“We thank the people of Lafayette Parish for their support of these measures which are critical to the well-being and economic health of our community,” said Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux.

“Today’s outcome allows us to do more to address the challenges of drainage and the steady loss of jobs. We will continue to look for solutions that do not raise taxes and allow us to focus on the future of Lafayette.”

The jail and courthouse millages cover operations, maintenance, and capital improvements and must be renewed by a vote of the people every ten years.

The rededication of the public health millage will immediately provide $9 million in funding for drainage projects plus an additional $2.5 million for drainage each year, and will also provide $500,000 annually to support Lafayette’s cultural economy.

