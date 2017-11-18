Only in Louisiana: Summer today, winter tomorrow

A strong cold front is headed for Louisiana.

After highs around 80 degrees today, a blast of arctic air blows in later this evening.

KLFY Meteorologist Trevor Sonnier says the front doesn’t bring a lot of rain.

“40% chance for isolated showers,” he forecasts. “Spotty showers as a front moves in.”

Sonnier expects the best chance of rain between 4:00pm and 9:00pm Saturday.

Then the temps fall.

“Turning windy and colder by morning Sunday. Lows in upper 40s north and 50s south.”

He forecasts lots of sunshine and cooler Sunday afternoon with highs in mid 60s and breezy.