Quitman teenager killed in ATV crash

A Quitman teen died after the ATV he was driving ran a stop sign and struck a vehicle.

According to State Police, shortly before 9:00 a.m., Saturday deputies responded to a crash involving an ATV and a pickup on LA Hwy 155, at the intersection of St. Rest Road.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2005 Honda Rancher ATV, driven by 18-year-old Brandon Malone Jr. of Quitman, was traveling east on St. Rest Road when he failed to yield at a stop sign.

After running the stop sign, police say, the ATV struck a 2006 Chevrolet Sierra, driven by 60-year-old Randy Howard of Quitman.

The Chevrolet was traveling south on LA Hwy 155 when the collision occurred.

After impact, Malone Jr. was ejected from the ATV.

Malone was pronounced dead on scene by the Jackson Parish Coroner’s Office.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.