Trump to delay decision on importing elephant trophies

President Trump tweeted Friday night that he is putting decision to reverse Obama-era legislation to ban the import of big-game hunted trophies from Zimbabwe.

In Mr. Trump’s tweet, he said he is putting the decision on hold so he can “review all conservation facts” with Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke.

Mr. Trump’s tweet came one day after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said that it will begin issuing permits that were once banned. The permits were set to start to be issued on Friday.

The Service claimed that sport hunting, as part of “sound wildlife management programs” can help provide “benefits to conservation.”

The decision to allow sport hunting trophies drew some criticism, especially since the Trump family has previously drawn ire for its support of trophy hunting. Mr. Trump’s sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, have been photographed big-game trophy hunting.